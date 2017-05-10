Counsell hopeful Braun's left calf isn't serious

A game and a half into his return from a weeklong absence for an arm injury, Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun found himself back on the bench, this time with a tight left calf. Braun, who appeared to be limping as he took the field to start the fifth inning, was slow moving down the baseline on a single in what became a go-ahead, four-run inning that led Milwaukee to a win over the Red Sox.

