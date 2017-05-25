Counsell believes Thames will break out again
The Brewers will closely monitor Eric Thames for lingering left leg soreness but don't plan to significantly alter his pattern of playing time, according to manager Craig Counsell, who believes the best way to break Thames' recent funk is to let him swing through it. Thames' season has been split almost precisely in half.
