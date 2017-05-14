China tests new missile near Korean Peninsula
China today said it has tested a new guided missile in the Bohai Sea near the Korean peninsula to raise the operational capability of its armed forces and "effectively respond to threats" to national security. The MOD recently released a statement reiterating its opposition to the deployment of the THAAD missile defence system in South Korea, and it is believed this latest missile test was a response.
