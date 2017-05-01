Cardinals running out same lineup; Braun out for Brewers

Cardinal infielder Jedd Gyorko doubles in the 4th inning on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected] Cardinal infielder Jedd Gyorko doubles in the 4th inning on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.

