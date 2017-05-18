Butler makes Wrigley debut against Brewers
Division rivals Milwaukee and Chicago open a three-game set at Wrigley Field on Friday in a matchup of two of the top teams in a tight National League Central. The Brewers entered Thursday in first place, with the Cubs sitting just two games back.
