Brewers trade former 1st-round pick to Dodgers
Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Victor Roache was shipped to the West Coast on Thursday by the team's parent club, the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers announced that the slugger from Georgia Southern was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash or a player to be named later.
