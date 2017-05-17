Brewers Score Early, Cruise To Win
The Milwaukee Brewers continued to prove why they have the best first inning statistics in baseball, scoring five runs in the first and beating the Sand Diego Padres 6-2 behind strong pitching from Jimmy Nelson. Nelson pitched nearly seven innings of two-run ball, striking out eight and holding the Padres scoreless through the fifth inning for his second win of the year.
