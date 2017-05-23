Brewers players brew beer to be serve...

Brewers players brew beer to be served at Miller Park

WKOW-TV

Members of the Milwaukee Brewers worked to live up to their name this past week, brewing beer with Miller-Coors. Eric Thames, Oliver Drake, and Corey Knebel worked with the brewing company to make a unique beer that will be served at Miller Park for a limited time later this season.

Chicago, IL

