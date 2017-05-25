Brewers fall to Mets despite Santana's HR
Robert Gsellman may be on his way out of the Mets' starting rotation, but the rookie right-hander's performance Monday gave the team no reason to push him out the door. Gsellman allowed just one earned run in seven innings and also drove in two runs to give the Mets a 4-2 win over the Brewers at Citi Field.
