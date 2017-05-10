Brewers bump Feliz from closer role
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Friday afternoon that he was removing the struggling Feliz from the ninth inning for an indefinite period of time and would pitch him in less-pressured situations until Feliz finds a fix. Counsell intends to use a mixture of other relief pitchers in save situations until a new bullpen order emerges.
