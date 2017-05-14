Brewers bash Mets pitching again, com...

Brewers bash Mets pitching again, come back for 11-9 win

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Manny Pina hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, capping the Milwaukee Brewers' comeback from a six-run deficit for an 11-9 win over the New York Mets Brewers bash Mets pitching again, come back for 11-9 win Manny Pina hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, capping the Milwaukee Brewers' comeback from a six-run deficit for an 11-9 win over the New York Mets Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rfkHtO Milwaukee Brewers' Wily Peralta pitches to a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC