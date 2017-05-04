Braun's MRI clean, will rejoin Crew Saturday
Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun , who has not started since Sunday, remains sidelined with problems with his throwing arm, but the club received a positive update before its series opener vs. the Pirates on Friday. The Brewers sent Braun back to Milwaukee on Friday morning to visit with team physician Dr. William Raasch.
