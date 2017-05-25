Braun marks 10th anniversary of MLB debut
If you ask Ryan Braun his favorite memory of 10 years in Major League Baseball, he tells you about when the Brewers snapped a 26-year postseason drought in 2008, when they won their division for the first time in 29 years in 2011, and when that '11 team played to within two victories of the World Series. But the single day most seared in Braun's mind was 10 years ago Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Brewers.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC