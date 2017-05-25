Braun marks 10th anniversary of MLB d...

Braun marks 10th anniversary of MLB debut

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Milwaukee Brewers

If you ask Ryan Braun his favorite memory of 10 years in Major League Baseball, he tells you about when the Brewers snapped a 26-year postseason drought in 2008, when they won their division for the first time in 29 years in 2011, and when that '11 team played to within two victories of the World Series. But the single day most seared in Braun's mind was 10 years ago Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Brewers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,679 • Total comments across all topics: 281,326,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC