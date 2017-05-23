Blue Jays powered by long ball in 8-4...

Blue Jays powered by long ball in 8-4 victory over Brewers

2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Jose Bautista and Kevin Pillar each hit solo home runs in the fourth inning to give the Blue Jays the lead for good in their 8-4 win over the Brewers on Wednesday. Ryan Goins hit his first career grand slam, one of four homers for the Toronto Blue Jays in an 8-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

