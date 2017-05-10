Betts wins it with homer

Betts wins it with homer

Read more: Lowell Sun

Betts' three-run home run in the ninth inning Thursday lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. It was Betts' fifth homer of the season and third in his last four games, and helped Boston salvage one win in the three-game series in the Red Sox's first trip to Milwaukee since 2003.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Chicago, IL

