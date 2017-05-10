Betts pounds Brewers during 4-for-4 night
It took Mookie Betts all of seven pitches to make his presence felt on Tuesday night at Miller Park, as he smashed the ninth leadoff homer of his career, not to mention his longest drive of the The star right fielder kept his team in it with a monster 4-for-4 performance that also included two doubles, four RBIs and a walk. The recent decision by manager John Farrell to move Betts back to leadoff has served as a reminder of how electrifying the outfielder can be from the top of the order.
