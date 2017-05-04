Bell homers into river, Bucs top Brewers 4-0 after delay

Josh Bell drove a ball into the Allegheny River on a bounce for his fifth homer, Wade LeBlanc pitched three strong innings after a lengthy rain delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on Friday night. Bell's solo shot off reliever Rob Scahill landed on the concourse behind the wall in right-center field at PNC Park then splashed into the river.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.