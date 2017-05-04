Angels acquire reliever Magnifico from O's

The Angels bolstered their pitching depth in the upper Minors on Saturday by acquiring right-handed reliever Damien Magnifico from the Orioles in exchange for right-hander Jordan Kipper . Magnifico, 25, was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, with right-hander Jose Valdez being designated for assignment to create space on the Halos' 40-man roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.