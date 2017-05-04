Angels acquire reliever Magnifico fro...

Angels acquire reliever Magnifico from O's

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

The Angels bolstered their pitching depth in the upper Minors on Saturday by acquiring right-handed reliever Damien Magnifico from the Orioles in exchange for right-hander Jordan Kipper . Magnifico, 25, was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, with right-hander Jose Valdez being designated for assignment to create space on the Halos' 40-man roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,705 • Total comments across all topics: 280,840,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC