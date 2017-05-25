Anderson dynamic in near no-hitter vs...

Anderson dynamic in near no-hitter vs. D-backs

Chase Anderson walked the first two men who stepped into the batter's box at Miller Park on Saturday, but he also offered the first hint he had special stuff. Ball four to D-backs leadoff man Gregor Blanco left Anderson's hand at 96.9 mph, the hardest pitch he's ever thrown in the Major Leagues, according to Maybe it's time to rewrite the scouting report on a 29-year-old right-hander heretofore regarded for an excellent changeup.

