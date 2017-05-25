Anderson dynamic in near no-hitter vs. D-backs
Chase Anderson walked the first two men who stepped into the batter's box at Miller Park on Saturday, but he also offered the first hint he had special stuff. Ball four to D-backs leadoff man Gregor Blanco left Anderson's hand at 96.9 mph, the hardest pitch he's ever thrown in the Major Leagues, according to Maybe it's time to rewrite the scouting report on a 29-year-old right-hander heretofore regarded for an excellent changeup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Brewers.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC