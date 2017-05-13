13 photos of Eric Thames and the Brewers crafting their own new MillerCoors beer

Like a kid in a candy store or, a more apt simile, a 30-year-old beer-lover in a brewery Eric Thames ambled through the MillerCoors facility Monday, wide-eyed, grinning and snapping photos, listening intently to tour guides and speaking enthusiastically to brew masters, eager to learn about the beer-making process and to gain insight that will inform the unique brew he and a couple of teammates are creating, which will be released during a special theme night later this summer at Miller Park. Thames, along with relievers Corey Knebel and Oliver Drake, visited the MillerCoors pilot brewery today, getting into the science of beer and officially beginning the production phase.

