Wong's bat comes alive in Milwaukee

Kolten Wong has provided enough flashes his all-around game that the Cardinals have continued to give him chances to put it all together. The second baseman showed what he is capable of doing over the weekend in Milwaukee, capping a four-game series by reaching base four times and driving in a run with a double in a Wong was hitting just .171 over 13 games to start the season but raised his batting average to .229 by hitting .385 with two doubles and a triple in the series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.