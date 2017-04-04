Tommy Milone moves into Brewers' rotation
Brewers starter Junior Guerra is expected to miss at least six weeks after straining his right calf during Monday's Opening Day start against the Rockies. Tommy Milone relieved him in that game and will also be taking his spot in the starting rotation, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports .
