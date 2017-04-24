Thames' tear unsurprising to childhood coach
The hitting guru was in the middle of a lesson when 12-year-old Eric Thames knocked on his door. Thames had run the three miles to Joe Bettencourt's San Jose, Calif., home with bat in hand, just as he would do the next day and the day after that, and for years after that, until Thames was old enough and strapping enough that Bettencourt suggested it might not be the best idea for a young man to be running city streets with a baseball bat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC