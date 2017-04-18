Thames homers again for Brewers, Red Sox win
Eric Thames homered yet again for the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB, while Chris Sale was strong for the Boston Red Sox. After hitting three home runs in Thursday's 7-5 home win over the St Louis Cardinals, the Brewers now have an MLB-best 32 homers in 17 games.
