Thames hits 2 HRs, Perez goes deep Brewers beat Reds 11-7

15 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

Eric Thames homered twice to raise his major league-leading total to 10, Hernan Perez added a three-run shot, Matt Garza pitched for the first time this season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-7 on Monday night. The left-handed batting Thames got just enough muscle on an 0-2 pitch from Amir Garrett to slice an opposite-field, two-run homer in the second.

