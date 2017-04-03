Sunday Sundries - Spring Training Finale
The Milwaukee Brewers ' series sweep of the Chicago White Sox in two exhibitions at Miller Park this weekend left the Crew with an 17-16-1 record. This left them fourth in the Cactus Cup standings, just 2 games behind the champion LA Angels of California...wait, the California Angels of Anaheim...awwww, forget it.
