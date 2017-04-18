Sky Sox manager believes pitcher Tyler Cravy will move past frustrating Milwaukee Brewers demotion
Tyler Cravy wasn't with the Sky Sox on Tuesday, two days after a messy demotion from Milwaukee. But his manager expects him Wednesday and believes the situation is resolved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
