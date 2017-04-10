Scores and Schedule

Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana homered as the Milwaukee Brewers edged Toronto 4-3 Tuesday to spoil the Blue Jays' home opener and extend their early-season misery. SYDNEY, N.S. - The Charlottetown Islanders and Cape Breton Screaming Eagles will try to play Game 3 tonight in Sydney, N.S., after Tuesday's game was postponed due to an ice issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.