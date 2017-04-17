Romano throws gas, then runs out in debut
For his Major League debut on Sunday vs. the Brewers, Reds rookie Sal Romano came out throwing some serious gas. Then he ran out of gas sooner than he wanted or the Reds expected in a Romano's first big league pitch to Nick Franklin was 97 mph.
