Rockies catcher Tony Wolters working to hone skills behind plate
In the seventh inning of Monday's season opener against Milwaukee, Rockies catcher Tony Wolters caught a foul-tip for strike three delivered by reliever Mike Dunn, and then swiftly fired a strike of his own to erase Ryan Braun trying to steal second base. The double play was not only crucial in a tight game, it illustrated further improvement for Wolters, the converted infielder who's become Colorado's main man behind the plate.
