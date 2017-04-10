Report: Milwaukee Brewers, LA Dodgers still discussing Braun trade
Ryan Braun very nearly became a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer, as I'm sure most of us remember. But according to a new report from Jon Paul Morosi , the Brewers trading the face of their franchise to LA still remains a distinct possibility, as both sides have continued staying in contact regarding the team's longest tenured player.
