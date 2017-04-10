Reds lose a starter, but Winker's dou...

Reds lose a starter, but Winker's double beats Brewers 7-5

23 hrs ago

Jesse Winker doubled home the go-ahead runs with his first major league hit, and the Cincinnati Reds overcame two more homers by Eric Thames for a 7-5 victory on Saturday, ending the Milwaukee Brewers' four-game winning streak.

