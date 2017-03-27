Predicting the Brewers Opening Day roster
With the Brewers' Opening Day game against the Rockies at Miller Park fast approaching, the roster battles had been whittled down to two spots in the bullpen. Manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that the team was internally considering three candidates for those two spots, though he did not specify the trio.
