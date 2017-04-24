Powerful and Likable, Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Thames Is Quickly Becoming a Star
No matter what you may have heard, it's absolutely not true that Eric Thames came out of nowhere to become baseball's April home run sensation. He came out of Korea, where he won MVP honors for the NC Dinos by hitting 47 home runs in a season.
