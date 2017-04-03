Peralta, 3 HRs lift Brewers past Rockies

Eric Thames, Travis Shaw and Jonathan Villar each homered, Wily Peralta pitched five effective innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 Wednesday night. Thames hit a 3-1 pitch 450 feet to deep center and Shaw teed off on a 1-0 pitch for a two-run homer job off Tyler Chatwood in the bottom of the fourth.

