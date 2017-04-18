Parra, Reynolds lift Rockies over Brewers

Ryan Braun 's first hit of the season was a home run, but former teammates Gerardo Parra and Mark Reynolds combined for four RBIs for the second straight day, leading the Rockies to a second straight win over the Brewers, 6-5, on Tuesday at Miller Park. Parra delivered Tuesday's biggest hit, a bases-clearing double in Colorado's four-run third inning against Brewers starter Zach Davies .

