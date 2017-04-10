Osuna returns as Jays host Crew in opener
The Blue Jays expect to get closer Roberto Osuna back from the 10-day disabled list in time for their home opener on Tuesday, when the Brewers make a rare Interleague visit to Rogers Centre. Osuna has mostly been sidelined since returning from the World Baseball Classic with neck spasms.
