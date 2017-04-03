Opening Day means the return of Georg...

Opening Day means the return of George Webb's 5 for $5 Brewers burger deal

Read more: OnMilwaukee

Baseball is back, and for Brewers fans, that also means a chance to bring home a bag of tasty burgers for an even tastier price. Once again, George Webb is bringing back its 5 for $5 burger deal, meaning that every time the Brewers score five runs in a game whether it's home or away all George Webb locations will offer five burgers for $5 the following day.

