Notes: Recovery progressing nicely for Juniora
Notes: Recovery progressing nicely for Junior Guerra Brewers opening-day starter Junior Guerra is throwing bullpen sessions a little less than a month after being injured. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2qgVkrZ Brewers pitcher Junior Guerra speaks with trainer Dan Wright after an injury forced Guerra to leave the game in the third inning Monday against the Rockies at Miller Park.
