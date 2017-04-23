Notes: Brewers hit on successful formula ata

Notes: Brewers hit on successful formula at catcher Manny PiA a and Jett Bandy have produced both offensively and defensively so far for the Brewers. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2paQiPF As it turns out there actually is a method for determining whether it's Manny PiA a or Jett Bandy starting behind the plate on a given day for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.