Nieuwenhuis joins Brewers' young Triple-a of

Kirk Nieuwenhuis is on his way to Triple-A Colorado Springs after accepting an outright assignment on Monday, and it's up to the veteran manager there, Rick Sweet, to figure out how to fit him in. Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who spoke with Sweet on Monday afternoon, assured onlookers that Nieuwenhuis' arrival will not cut into the development of outfield prospects Lewis Brinson , Brett Phillips and Ryan Cordell all off whom are off to great starts.

