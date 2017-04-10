Milwaukee spoils Toronto's home opener, adds to Jays early-season misery
Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana homered as the Milwaukee Brewers edged Toronto 4-3 Tuesday to spoil the Blue Jays' home opener and extend their early-season misery. The Jays have lost six straight home openers and seven of their last eight.
