Milwaukee Brewers: The Good, The Bad & The Weird

The Milwaukee Brewers just lost two out of three to the Chicago Cubs, but the team is still 8-8 and only 1/2 game out of first place. With a big four-game series this weekend with the St. Louis Cardinals, where can the Brewers, realistically, go from here? We'll borrow a title from a reasonably popular Korean film , and take a look at what's gone right, what's gone wrong, and what's just odd.

