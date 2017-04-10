Milwaukee Brewers outright Michael Blazek to AAA Colorado Springs
Earlier today the Milwaukee Brewers announced that Michael Blazek has cleared outright waivers and been sent outright to AAA Colorado Springs. He was designated for assignment last Wednesday, when the club claimed utilityman Nick Franklin off waivers from Tampa Bay.
