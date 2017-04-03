Milwaukee Brewers Option Taylor Jungmann to AA Biloxi Shuckers

After claiming Nick Franklin off waivers yesterday, the Milwaukee Brewers still needed to make a 25 man roster move in order to clear space for the out-of-options utilityman before he reports on Friday. Today we learned that said move will be the removal of Taylor Jungmann from the big league roster, as he's being optioned to AA Biloxi and will be stretched out as a starter .

