Milwaukee Brewers Junior Guerra Heading to Disabled List
Junior Guerra was a revelation for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, a career minor leaguer who finally got a chance at 31 years old. His second act will take a little longer to truly get underway, as he is heading to the disabled list.
