How the Rockies rebuilt baseball's worst bullpen into one of the best

Greg Holland of the Colorado Rockies throws a pitch during the ninth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on April 6, 2017 in Milwaukee. The renovation of a Rockies bullpen in shambles started at Greenwood Field in Asheville, N.C., a ballpark with a batter's eye not unlike that at Coors Field , a bank of trees behind the fence in straightaway center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.