Haudricourt: Spring results can be misleading Brewers reliever Jacob Barnes was trying different things in exhibition play and the results often were ugly. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2oeC7FU CINCINNATI - It's perhaps the most repeated phrase of any and every spring training, especially among pitchers who aren't faring well in exhibition games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.