Haudricourt: Brewers did their homework on Thames The Brewers left no stone unturned in their pursuit of slugger Eric Thames after three years in Korea. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2p7wpZG Eric Thames first appeared on the personal radar screen of David Stearns in September 2013 when Houston claimed the underperforming outfielder off waivers from Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.