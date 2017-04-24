Greinke guides Diamondbacks, Thames homers again

A fine start from Zack Greinke and a Chris Owings grand slam guided the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB, while Eric Thames homered yet again. Greinke struck out 11 in six innings, limiting the San Diego Padres to six hits and no walks as he lowered his ERA to 2.93 in a 7-6 win, while Owings blasted a grand slam in the fifth.

