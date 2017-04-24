Greinke guides Diamondbacks, Thames homers again
A fine start from Zack Greinke and a Chris Owings grand slam guided the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB, while Eric Thames homered yet again. Greinke struck out 11 in six innings, limiting the San Diego Padres to six hits and no walks as he lowered his ERA to 2.93 in a 7-6 win, while Owings blasted a grand slam in the fifth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC